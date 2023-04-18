Skills Caravan partners with Shoppers Stop to provide upskilling to employees

Skills Caravan, a SaaS-based ed-tech platform has recently announced its exclusive partnership with Shoppers Stop to provide an easy and one-stop solution for learning for its employees. As part of the partnership, Shoppers Stop’s employees will gain access to the Skills Caravan platform where they can find learning content as per their requirements and preferences, which could be self-explanatory and easy, an official release said.

With better technology for user engagement and Indian content, Skills Caravan aims to enhance the corporate learning engagement of Shoppers Stop by bringing a B2B learning platform for upskilling and professional growth of employees.

“The retail industry should prepare for a hybrid future – online and physical shopping. The digital transformation will happen quicker than expected. A bold learning and development strategy to prepare our employees for adopting emerging technologies will help them to implement technology and AI properly to enrich the experience of consumers while augmenting business prospects,” Sarita Chand, founder, Skills Caravan, said.

In the initial phase of the partnership, some employees of Shoppers Stop will gain access to Skill Caravan’s state-of-the-art SaaS platform. “Within four months of the tie-up, the platform has been able to bring a learning culture at Shoppers Stop; overcome the initial constraint in learning, and move towards making learning an integral part of their work culture,” the release said.

Launched in 2022, Skills Caravan is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud-based technologies. It works on a subscription-based business model and the personalization engines of the platform make learning a “Daily toothbrush” habit for corporate learners. It focuses on byte size learning and its daily micro-learning recommendations like the Instagram and TikTok reels have higher adoption rates.