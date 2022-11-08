Skills are passport to opportunities, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Young Indians must equip themselves with skills in line with the evolving times in order to stay relevant for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship said “skills are passport to prosperity and opportunities”. “Along with education, it is necessary to possess a future-relevant skill so that it would be easier to remain competitive in the job market or entrepreneurship fields,” Chandrasekhar said while addressing students and staff members at the Government Polytechnic College in Ramban district.

He added that the government is now providing 5,000 skills programmes — both short-term and long-term — for students and young entrepreneurs to avail. “The curriculum has been changed and new, futuristic courses added as demands for skills will change in the coming days with the rapidly changing technological environment,” he said.

The minister further visited a skills exhibition organised by the students and staff members of the polytechnic college which displayed innovation–ranging from tech, automotive, electronics products to traditional art and craft items.

Later at Ramban, he inaugurated a job fair and interacted with both job seekers and recruiters.

Chandrasekhar also distributed offer letters and certificates of completion of training to the eligible candidates.“Jobs are an important determinant about opportunities available. We will ensure that the next job fair to be held here in the six months will be three times bigger in size with many more companies taking part,” he said, adding “we will request the public sector units to mandatorily absorb the skilled talent locally available”.

The Union minister conducted a review of the Ramban district’s skill development plans about which he was given a detailed presentation by District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam. Chandrasekhar further discussed with the officials ways to improve the skilling ecosystem with locally available opportunities, an official spokesman said.

With inputs from PTI

