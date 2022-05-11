Skillmatics raises $16 million in series B-funding, aims to strengthen presence in the US

Educational gaming startup, Skillmatics has raised $16 million, close to 123 crore, in a series-B funding, led by Sofina with participation from existing investors Sequoia, Capital India and the Jalaj Dani family office.

With the latest round, Skillmatics has raised close to $24 million, which includes $6 million in series-A round led by Sequoia Capital India in April 2021 and $1.8 million in the seed round in April 2019 led by Sequoia India’s Surge programme.

The company has planned to utilise the fund to strengthen Skillmatics’ presence in the US, its focus market, and expand its product offerings for new-age groups. In addition it also plans to scale up its presence in new international markets.

“The funding gives us the fuel to build new capabilities, grow our team across our offices in the US and India, expand our reach, and take us one step closer to building a brand that is loved by families around the world,” Dhvanil Sheth, the co-founder and chief executive, said.

With inputs from PTI.

