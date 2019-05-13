Skilling beyond borders: Tata Motors helping in skill development among youth-Here’s how

In what it terms as a \u201cone-of-a-kind initiative,\u201d Tata Motors, over the last four years, has trained about 100 people from various countries in Africa, ASEAN, SAARC and Latin America, at the Service Training Centre at its manufacturing plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. This training of foreign workforce, called the SkillPro, was launched by Tata Motors\u2019 International Business division to train youth in the 46 countries it has operations in. The company\u2019s distributor partners in these countries help identify underprivileged youth who have the potential, and fly them to India. \u201cThe objective is to create skills amongst the youth of the countries we operate in by imparting technical training to them,\u201d says Rudrarup Maitra, head, International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors. \u201cUntil now, we have trained people from 20 countries.\u201d SkillPro is an intensive, nine-month course that involves both theory and practical knowledge on commercial vehicles, including the types of engines, gearbox, axle systems, repairing of trucks, and even live projects on vehicles. The schedule includes a 10-day visit to a dealer where the students attend to the problems of actual customers. In addition to technical knowledge, soft skills are provided, including English-speaking tutorials, and yoga and music classes. There is also a weekly visit to one of the CSR activities in and around Jamshedpur. Post this nine-month programme, the students have to attend a three-month on-the-job training in their home country with the distributors who initially shortlisted them. The chief mentor of this training is Ajoy Lall, head of Manufacturing, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors. The training, Maitra says, is hands-on. \u201cThe students start from absolute zero, and are handheld on the basics. They learn about the aggregates and components, and how they work; they also work on the assembly line, and get an opportunity to work on all the latest technologies, which even many of their seniors might not have been exposed to. In addition, they have an opportunity to work with our vendor partners in India. And our data shows that by the time they go back to their respective countries, they have a far greater understanding of the industry.\u201d Student selection Initially, the company\u2019s distributor reaches out to candidates who it believes are eligible for training. These candidates, Maitra says, are usually from underprivileged sections of the society. The distributor pays for the return air ticket cost of the candidate, and a small stipend for nine months. Tata Motors takes care of boarding, lodging, training, and visit and excursion costs locally, as also extracurricular activities and medical costs. After the nine-month training is over, the students work under probation for three months with the respective distributor who had sponsored them. At the same time, they are not bound to take up jobs with the distributors or within the Tata Motors ecosystem, and can search elsewhere. \u201cHowever, in reality, that is not the case\u2014more than 90% of the students we trained are working with our distributors. What also helps is that in most of these countries, Tata Motors is a well-known brand,\u201d Maitra adds. Kinds of jobs These students initially join the distributors as mechanics. Depending on their performance at work, they progress. \u201cAnd some progress quite fast,\u201d says Maitra. \u201cTwo of our students of the first batch have become service advisors for their country and travel extensively in Nigeria for our distributor. And a student from the second batch has become the workshop-in-charge in Kenya.\u201d Until now, Tata Motors has been able to attract students from 20 countries, of the 46 it has operations in. \u201cSome countries aren\u2019t English-speaking, and in others we are still expanding our business,\u201d adds Maitra. \u201cA challenge, however, is that the female student participation is very low\u2014of the 125-odd students we have trained, including in the current batch, there have been only six girls. We are encouraging more female students to join; trying to build a better male-female student ratio.\u201d SkillPro, Maitra says, is in its fifth batch right now, and is unique. \u201cI don\u2019t think there is any other company, at least in the commercial vehicle space, anywhere in the world that undertakes this kind of programme\u2014of bringing unskilled workforce from the host country into the home country and then making them job-ready.\u201d