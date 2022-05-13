SkillEnable to offer scholarships up to Rs 1 lakh, encouraging students to pursue Data Science

SkillEnable – an employability-based-tech academy has announced to provide scholarships up to Rs 1 lakh per student in FY 2022, encouraging students to pursue data science as their career path. “The prime focus of the academy is to enhance employment opportunities for eligible and talented candidates. SkillEnable provides its students with job-relevant skill set training, networking skills, interview practice and other employability enhancing tools,” Nirpeksh Kumbhat, founder, SkillEnable said.

SkillEnable has set up an intensive merit-based selection process to identify a student’s aptitude for data science, which would make them eligible for the scholarship. Students can attempt the scholarship eligibility test soon after the admission process. The scholarships could be availed for SkillEnable’s Deep Dive in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) courses. The scholarships would be given to 500 students from across the country.

The company claims to have touched 91% batch placement, with the average cost to company (CTC) of freshers being Rs 7 lakh per annum (p a) and the highest being Rs 14 lakh p a, among experienced professionals, SkillEnable-trained candidates bagged an average salary of Rs 12 lakh p a with the highest being Rs 20.4 lakh p a.

