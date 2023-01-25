SkillArbitrage launches English language programme for IT professionals

Ed-tech brand SkillArbitrage has announced the launch of an English communication course for IT professionals with the aim to impart skills required for industry 4.0.

According to an official release, the six-month course has been designed to help professionals get high-paying remote jobs, global clients and international opportunities in the IT industry. The programme emphasis on speaking, writing, pitching, persuasion, comprehension, responding to criticism, presentations, boardroom interactions, public speaking and overall communication. It further focuses on career development and the different communication needs of the IT industry.

The course is suitable for IT professionals at all levels and will be delivered by industry experts, the release said.

“With an increasing number of multinational companies identifying lack of effective communication skills amongst their programmers as a significant business challenge, we believe this course will be invaluable for IT professionals looking to improve their English language proficiency and advance their careers,” Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage, said.