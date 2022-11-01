Skill-Lync partners with Mangalayatan University to provide engineering courses to students

Engineering ed-tech company, Skill-Lync has partnered with Mangalayatan University with the aim to help engineers become more employable. The Mangalayatan University will integrate Skill-Lync’s courses across domains into its curriculum and provide students with the latest industry-relevant courses as part of their learning journey with the institute. Some of the courses offered by Skill-Lync include Electric Mechanical, Vehicles, Embedded Systems, Cybersecurity, High Rise Building Design, Autonomous Vehicles, among others.

As a part of the curriculum with Mangalayatan University, more than 500 students from Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering from the B.Tech, M.Tech and WILP programmes will be trained on the Skill-Lync platform. Students from Mangalayatan University will gain 16-24 credits through Skill-Lync courses. Students would also have access to tools such as Solidworks, Catia, MATLAB that would complement the learning experience with hands-on practice. Students would further be assigned to career mentors to help them in their career development, beginning from resume preparation sessions, LinkedIn sessions to mock interviews with industry experts and tool tests to ensure the students’ employability.

“University partnerships are critical to assist students in having an accelerated career progression and fulfilling the industry’s demand of skilled engineers across domains. Our partnership with Mangalayatan University is a huge step forward in our mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring a robust talent pipeline,” Krishna Bandaru, chief business officer, Skill-Lync, said.

Furthermore, Hemant Goyal, chairman, Mangalayatan University, said that the partnership will ensure that students are highly employable in the job market and are well-versed in the latest tools and technologies. “Skill-Lync’s project-driven programmes will now be a part of our engineering curriculum and credit system, with job assistance for our graduates to get their dream jobs,” he said.

Additionally, to drive comprehensive talent transformation in India, Skill-Lync has also partnered with Usha Martin University and Himalayan University with an aim to provide upskilling courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry across core engineering domains.

Also Read: byteXL collaborates with Microsoft for educational transformation in tier 2, 3 cities

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn