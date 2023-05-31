Skill-Lync and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation join forces to upskill 10,000 students.

Skill-Lync, an ed-tech platform has announced that it aims to train 10,000 students in partnership with the Tamil Nadu government. Currently, the platform claims to have trained up to 3,640 students from 364 colleges under the “Naan Mudhalvan” programme, launched by the Tamil Nadu government. This initiative aimed to offer students access to industry-focused next-generation skills, according to an official release.

Through this partnership Skill-Lync claims to have offered a specialised programme named Industry 4.0 to students, aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of students in the field of emerging technologies. The programme proved instrumental in streamlining manufacturing processes across various industries. It consisted of a comprehensive curriculum comprising 19 professional courses, garnering immense praise from several colleges affiliated with Anna University, the release mentioned.

“Our Partnership with the Tamil Nadu government for Naan Mudhalvan scheme is a significant milestone. This allowed us unprecedented scale to improve the employability of engineering students by providing application oriented learning on the latest and industry-relevant technologies. Our vision of enabling engineering students with world-class educational material to pursue their engineering careers of choice surely can be achieved by partnering with more governments on such programmes,” Krishna Bandaru, chief business officer, Skill-Lync, said.

Skill-Lync, with the expertise of industry veterans, has meticulously crafted a course that aims to unlock fresh career prospects for students enrolled in these colleges. This course focuses on upskilling students, enabling them to acquire new skills and enhance their existing ones. Furthermore, students will benefit from the Skill-Lync learning management system, which grants them access to supplementary courses and an assessment platform specifically designed to prepare them for interviews, as per the release.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn