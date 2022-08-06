Skill India launches RPL programme to upskill 75,000 workers in NDMC jurisdiction

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has initiated a project to recognise the prior skills of 75,000 people between the age group of 18-45 years. The project aims to upskill them in association with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Furthermore, it aims to certify the candidates to increase relevance in job market and encourage them in contributing toward nation-building

According to an official statement, the initiative will be funded by NDMC and SANKALP (World Bank Project under MSDE) and implemented by NSDC. “The training commenced today with an aim to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase,” it added.

In addition, it stated that the workers will be upskilled in multiple trades including construction, electrical, plumbing, pottery. “It will not only expose them to digital literacy and entrepreneurial opportunities, but also upgrade them in technical skills. During the course of the training, the trainees will also be provided with an additional benefit of accidental insurance for two years,” it said.

As per the officials, the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)/Upskilling program will be implemented in three phases through Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and their empanelled training providers. Furthermore, there will be two modes of implementation — RPL through Camps, under which industrial and traditional clusters will be targeted and RPL at Employer’s premises which will be carried forward in partnership with industries and employers for orientation and training at the employer’s location, it added.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Gov. of Delhi, “there is an urgent need to uplift artisans and workers to increase their relevance in the volatile job market and all the stakeholders should come together to fulfil this mission. Delhi being the national capital has always been the melting pot of people from different rungs of society and NDMC has been one of the torchbearers working towards improving the quality of life of the workers.”

