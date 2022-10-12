SKF India announces ‘Lab-on-a-Bike’ programme in Bihar to make STEM education accessible

SKF India has launched ‘Lab-on-a-Bike’ programme in Bihar under its WeGyaan STEM learning initiative, according to an official statement. As per the statement, the programme is to be implemented by Agastya International Foundation and aims to reach out to more than 2000 students across 18 government schools in Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts with an aim to make STEM education accessible.

Furthermore, ‘Lab-on-a-Bike’ programme aims to spark interest in STEM subjects and inspire students to pursue a STEM related career. The curriculum will be delivered through tools, DIY models, experiential science-based activities, and other need-based interventions. It will also build critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities among students, the statement said.

In addition, the programme will train the teachers to arm them with the right resources, skills, and knowledge on STEM subjects to help them enhance the learning experience of children. It also has several on-ground engagement initiatives with local communities and families on the importance of STEM education and related careers.

“Looking ahead, we aim to expand this initiative across India to achieve greater impact and at the same time motivate children to pursue STEM education,” Manish Bhatnagar, managing director, SKF India Ltd, said.

Also Read: Great merit in expanding India US partnership framework towards a knowledge based economy: Vivek Lall

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn