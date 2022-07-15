SKF India expands its Youth Skilling programme in three states, aims to reach underprivileged youth

In light of the World Youth Skill Day, SKF India has announced the expansion of the YES (Youth Empowerment at SKF) programme. The programme aims to focus on training, skill development and employability of youth, across Gandhinagar in Ahmedabad, Sakrali in Kolkata and Pali at Jodhpur.

The YES (Youth Empowerment at SKF) programme aims to reach out to the underprivileged youth of the country and equip them with industry relevant skills. It further aims to improve their employability or help them become micro entrepreneurs.

As part of the expansion, SKF will be partnering with implementing partner – Ambuja Cement Foundation to set up dedicated YES centres. The centres will have built-in classrooms and training labs equipped with various models and cut sections of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the course will have ASDC certification and includes vocational training on automobile technician, personality development, management skills and entrepreneurship skills. According to SKF, these centers will contribute to the overall program goal of skilling 10,000 youth for the automotive sector by 2025.

“To fulfil India’s growth ambitions, we need to focus on skilling the youths of the country. Our aim with the YES program is to equip the youth of our country with both vocational and behavioural skills that will assist them professionally, raise the scope of their employability and help reach their aspirational goals. As a socially responsible corporate, we want all our programs to make a meaningful difference and we will continue to undertake similar initiatives in the future,” Manish Bhatnagar, MD, SKF India Ltd, said.

Launched in 2015, YES program aims at empowering the youth with the know-how of modern automobile maintenance and servicing skills to help them gain employment at various automotive OEMs), dealer service network and workshops or become entrepreneurs by setting up their own vehicle service stations., the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

