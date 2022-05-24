Sixty eight percent of teachers’ posts lying vacant in Jharkhand varsities

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, 3,064 or more than 68% of teachers’ post are currently lying vacant, out of the 4,476 sanctioned posts for teachers in eight universities of Jharkhand. Raising concern over the matter, Ramesh Bais, governor, Jharkhand asked the state government to fill up the posts.

The figure came to the fore during a meeting the governor had with higher education department officials and others.

At Ranchi University, 674 posts for teachers are vacant against the sanctioned posts of 1,032. At Kolhan University of Chaibasa, 719 of the sanctioned posts of 994 are empty. Altogether 343 posts are vacant at Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribag where the number of sanctioned posts is 597, the statement said.

The situation is more or less similar in the other five varsities.

The governor said that serious attention needs to be paid to this direction so that assistant professors, associate professors and professors are appointed to the universities at the earliest.

Further, Bais also raised serious concern over the shortage of principals in many colleges which are being run by principals-in-charge.

The governor said that the principal-in-charge of such colleges would now be appointed by the Raj Bhawan and not by vice-chancellors.

With input from PTI.

