Six steps to simplify your study abroad experience.

By Poshak Agarwal

As per the ministry of External Affairs, over 2.6 lakh Indians studied abroad in 2020. This is despite the challenges posed by Covid-19. The process of applying and preparing to study in a foreign environment is complex and chaotic, involving multiple steps and requirements. By following this six-step process, you can simplify your study abroad experience and increase your chances of success.

Identify your interests

The first step is to identify your interests. From psychometric assessments to aptitude tests, you can use a range of tools to understand your strengths, weaknesses, preferences, and goals. You can also practise self-reflection and talk to your teachers, mentors, counsellors, or peers; they can offer valuable insights based on their understanding of your traits and characteristics.

If you still can’t decide what you want to study, you can lean on the Japanese concept of Ikigai—”a reason for being”. By finding the intersection of four elements—what you are good at (your abilities), what you love doing (your passions), what makes money (your income), and what contributes to society (your impact)—you can discover what makes you happy and fulfilled.

Choose your major and college

Once you know what you want to study, you need to research schools that offer strong programs in your area of interest. You can access websites, brochures, rankings, reviews, or webinars to learn more about the academic quality, facilities, and opportunities offered at various institutions. Furthermore, you should consider factors such as location, cost, culture, diversity, safety, and support services. Choose schools that fit your academic requirements, personal preferences, and your budget.

Build your profile

The next step is to build a profile that will help you stand out from the crowd, demonstrating your potential and drive. This involves maintaining a strong academic record by taking challenging courses and performing well in exams. You should also get involved in extracurricular activities that showcase your skills, talents, interests, and leadership potential. These can include sports, arts, clubs or community service. Additionally, you should gain work experience through internships that are relevant to your field of study.

Craft your applications

This step involves researching the application requirements for each institution and program. Some common requirements include language proficiency tests (TOEFL or IELTS), entrance exams (SAT or ACT), transcripts, recommendation letters, and personal essays (statement of purpose, common application and supplemental essays). You should also gather any other documents that may be required by specific institutions or programs (portfolios or certificates). You should start preparing your application materials well in advance and submit them online or by mail as instructed.

Secure funding and accommodation

Studying abroad can be expensive. You need to plan your finances and secure funding for your education. This includes looking for scholarships, grants, loans, or sponsorships and applying for as many as possible. You should also compare the costs of living in different cities and arrange for accommodation before you leave for your destination. You can choose between university housing (dormitories or hostels) or private rentals (apartments or homestays) depending on your preferences and availability.

Prepare to take flight

Before you hop on the plane, you must research the culture and customs of the country in which you will be studying. Some of the most popular countries for Indian students to study abroad are Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Each of these countries has its own unique culture, language, and etiquette. You can learn more about these countries by talking to people who have lived or studied there or by joining online groups catering to international students. This will help you acclimate to your new environment and ensure a smoother transition. You should also ensure you have all the necessary documents, such as a passport and visa, and make any necessary travel arrangements.

Studying abroad is an enriching experience that can open many doors for personal and professional growth. You can make the most of your study abroad experience by immersing yourself in the culture, building relationships, and taking advantage of opportunities for cultural enrichment and academic exploration. But before you go ahead and do so, this six-step guide will keep you in good stead, simplifying the application process and preparing you for lift-off.

The author is co-founder of Athena Education. Views are personal.