Six appraisal doubts you should get cleared

The appraisal season is just around the corner and it is believed to be nerve-racking for many. There are several unanswered questions that people have regarding their appraisal. Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO, upGrad, talks about the top six most discussed queries with probable solutions.



Importance of self-evaluation:

Documenting your accomplishments is an important practice that can help you reflect on your progress and

evaluate your growth. It also allows you to gather all relevant data and showcase what you’ve done through

different narratives, including non-quantifiable achievements. Regular documentation can also improve your

writing skills while keeping a record of your journey can aid in evaluating your progress and serve as a reminder

of your hard work. Overall, documenting your accomplishments can be a valuable tool for personal and

professional development.

How do you define your KRA’s:

To effectively communicate any changes in the company’s priorities, it’s important to have a clear understanding

of whether and how these changes were conveyed to you. If you’re aware of any changes, be sure to detail how

you’ve adjusted your work to accommodate them. Additionally, it’s important to document how your work has

contributed to the organization’s top and bottom lines. By being precise and clear in your communication with

your manager, you can ensure a productive and successful feedback session.



Ways to Succeed with a Heavier Workload:

To grow in your career, it’s important to approach an increased workload with confidence and see it as a

challenge. As you take on more responsibilities, make sure to evaluate the impact of your work on the

organization’s top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability. Documenting this impact in your performance

appraisal can demonstrate your value to the company. Additionally, consider upskilling yourself and exploring

new approaches to increase your visibility to recruiters and potentially secure a higher-paying role. By taking

these steps, you can position yourself for long-term success in your career.



Demonstrating Your Worth to a New Manager:

To transition effectively to your new manager, reflect on how to showcase your value. Consider leveraging

your relationship with your previous manager’s manager and evaluate if their presence is necessary. Use your

appraisal document to showcase your achievements and contributions. Build a rapport with your new manager

and communicate specific areas of your work. Break the ice by offering information about yourself to help your

new manager understand your work better. These steps can ensure a smooth transition and continued success.



How to Overcome Nervousness:

Prepare for your performance appraisal by reviewing your document and practising potential questions. Adding

humour or making it engaging can make the process less nerve-wracking. Regularly interacting with your boss

builds rapport and confidence. Practice makes perfect, so don’t let nerves hold you back from performing well.

With preparation and a positive attitude, you can use your appraisal to drive personal and professional growth.



How to Quantify Soft Skills:

As a leader, it’s important to actively seek feedback from your team to improve and grow. Your team members

are your most valuable source of insight, so be open to their suggestions and consider them. When facing

unhappy instances, it’s a good habit to write down your thoughts and feelings to help you process and learn from

the experience. When discussing your successes and difficulties with your leader, sharing your genuine

perspective can make a big impact. By taking these steps, you can build stronger relationships with your team

and continue to develop as a leader.