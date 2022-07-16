Sitare collaborates with RGPV, aims to provide free computer engineering course

Sitare Foundation has announced its partnership with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya to provide free computer engineering courses to underprivileged children. The foundation was established by Google senior executive Amit Singhal.

Singhal also announced the setting up of Sitare University with prominent Information Technology Industry leaders such as Vishal Sikka, former CEO, Infosys and Vibhu Mittal, founder, Mettle Works among the founding guest faculty.

Paytm founder and managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma, former Whatsapp senior executive and HallApp co-founder Neeraj Arora, Saama Capital managing partner Ash Lilani are among the founding programme advisors of the Sitare University.

According to Singhal, the world is facing a severe shortage of high-quality computer scientists and India has a large population of very bright underprivileged children who do not reach their full potential due to lack of educational resources.

“We have already witnessed the potential of such students when five students from the foundation’s first batch secured multiple admissions to top Computer Science programmes at prestigious US universities this year. This year we will support 50 students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their computer engineering course in partnership with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV),” he said.

Singhal worked at Google for around 16 years and he was the head of Google’s core search ranking team when he relinquished the office in February 2016. Bhopal-based RGPV will provide access to campus to students who will be selected by Sitare Foundation.

According to an official statement, Sitare Foundation at present spends around $2,000 from Singhla and wife’s personal fund on each student every year that hail from underprivileged backgrounds for their education between class 6 to 12.

“We noted that several foundations are helping underprivileged children in their education till Class 12 but there is a gap between class 12 and their employment which we want to fill through Sitare University. I have many colleagues in silicon valley who have assured good placements of students that graduate from Sitare University,” Singhal said.

