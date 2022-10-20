Sisodia should study PM’s initiatives to improve school education in Gujarat, says Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister has said that Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s education minister should study Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives when he was chief minister and implement them in the national capital, as per an official statement.

Sisodia claimed that out of the 48,000 government schools in Gujarat, 32,000 were in bad condition, as revealed during the mapping of schools by an Aam Aadmi Party team.

“The prime minister has always talked about ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everybody’s efforts). Two experiments started two decades ago by him should be studied by Sisodia during his Gujarat tour and it will definitely work in Delhi,” Mandaviya said.

Furthermore, according to Mandaviya two initiatives ‘Shala Praveshotsav’ (school admission festivals) ‘Gunotsav’ (festival of quality), improved the admission rate, decreased the drop-out ratio and also improved the quality of education.

