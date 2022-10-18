Singhania Quest+ plans to expand to eight new states, eyes net revenue of Rs 30 crore in FY23

Ed-tech platform Singhania Quest+ aims to clock net revenue of Rs 30 crore in FY23 besides expanding its presence to eight more states in India, Brijesh Karia, chief operating officer (COO), Singhania Education Services Limited (SESL) told FE Education, “In FY23, we expect to break-even in FY23. Our cost has risen due to expansion,” Karia said. Furthermore, the firm plans to launch new courses on foundational literacy and numeracy in light of the NEP with an expected course fee of Rs 60,000.

Currently, the company claims to be present in eight states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. In its expansion phase, Singhania Quest aims to focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Regulatory filing accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that the company’s revenue from operation increased nearly 24x to Rs 9.65 crore in FY22 from Rs 38 lakh in FY21. The company posted a net profit of Rs 19 lakh in FY22 from a net loss of Rs 2.3 crore in FY21.

The company claims to primarily works as an implementation partner of the NEP for schools to provide services such as curriculum and assessment design, teacher training, development of learning applications and content development, among others. According to Karia, the average ticket cost ranges between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month. “In FY22, we have collaborated with around 50 schools, with nearly 26,000 students. The courses are designed for 12 months,” Karia said. In addition, the firm claims to have tied up with tech-based companies to offer experiential learning to students.

