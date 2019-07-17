Singapore’s GIIS to launch India’s first smart school campus in Pune

The SMART Campus has features to enhance learning outcomes for the students with the use of SMART Campus pedagogy and to prepare the students for the future. (Representational image)

The Singapore-headquartered Global Indian International School (GIIS) Wednesday said it will launch India’s first SMART campus in Pune as part of its Rs 420 crore investments in education in India over the coming years.

GIIS said the concept of an international award-winning SMART Campus, launched in Singapore in 2018, will be implemented at Hadapsar and Balewadi campuses with the aim of providing students with NextGen learning to hone 21st century skills.

“Global Indian International School is committed to bring about technological advancement in education to create NextGen Learning at the SMART Campus to prepare the students for the future at a global stage,” Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder and Chairman of GIIS, said while speaking about the expansion plan of the GIIS in India.

GIIS plans to introduce the same pedagogy and initiatives at all its existing campuses in India and will invest over Rs 420 crore over the coming years towards this.

The SMART Campus offers Digital and Virtual Classrooms for global student exchange, facial recognition for student attendance and campus security, innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics and entrepreneurship studios for imbibing new skills in students among various other features for their overall development.

Also, for the first time in India, GIIS will introduce Sports Analytics at the school level, to monitor and improve on-field performances of students through data and statistical information – a technique used by international sports teams in basketball and soccer, Temurnikar said.

The GIIS has more than 15,000 students across 21 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and India. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for Kindergarten to Year 12 students.