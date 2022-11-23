Singapore-India Early Childhood Education Project trains teachers and students in Mumbai

Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Muktangan Education Trust, a non-profit organisation that mentors municipal schools in Mumbai, organised an event in the city where educators from India and Singapore convened to mark the successful conclusion of the Early Childhood Education Curriculum Enhancement and Pedagogy Project.

According to an official release, 32 educators from Singapore have been working closely with about 700 educators in Mumbai since 2017 to raise the professional standards of early childhood education (ECE) there. They completed a series of in-person and online workshops, dialogues, and study visit as part of the project.

The educators from Singapore and India collaborated on topics including parent interactions and involvement, teacher appraisals, play facilitation, social development, classroom learning environments, inclusive practices, and early interventions.

The project also saw 34 Indian Master Trainers equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge to train other ECE educators. As a result, at least 3,400 Indian ECE educators learned how to improve curricula and picked up new pedagogical and assessment skills. Collectively, about 45,000 educators and students in Maharashtra have benefitted from this project, the statement said.

The Singapore International Volunteers (SIVs) also developed an online resource with content from the workshops. This will be useful for continued learning and pedagogical skills development of the ECE practitioners in Mumbai, as per the release.

“The success of this five-year project marks another milestone in the 26-year friendship between the SIF and India, where Singaporeans and their Indian counterparts worked together on shared challenges at the people-to-people level. We look forward to more collaborations to uplift lives and build a better world,” Ng Herk Low, division director, Strategic Management, SIF, said.

Elizabeth Mehta, founder, Muktangan Education Trust said: “Quality early childhood education is an essential pillar of the economic and social development of any community. I believe the project will spur more cross-cultural collaboration and friendships between our countries.”

