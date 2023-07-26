scorecardresearch
Simplilearn's AI/ML programmes witness 123% growth across key markets

This surge can be attributed to the dynamic shift in the technology job market, where working professionals have shown tremendous interest in enrolling in Simplilearn’s AI/ML programmes.

Written by FE Education
Simplilearn, an online boot camp renowned for providing digital skills training, has recently witnessed a significant upswing in the demand for its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) programmes across its key markets, which include India, the United States (US), the Middle East and Europe. Learner data from the platform indicates a surge of 123% in the demand for AI/ML courses, according to an official release.

This surge can be attributed to the dynamic shift in the technology job market, where working professionals have shown tremendous interest in enrolling in Simplilearn’s AI/ML programmes. Noteworthy, the US market experienced a substantial 87% rise in demand, while India witnessed an astonishing 200% increase. Additionally, the Middle East and Europe have seen a surge of 300% in demand for these sought-after programmes, the release mentioned.

“As technologies continue to evolve and create future job roles, there is a growing industry demand for skilled workforce in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and new technologies. Reports predict AI will create around 69 million job roles in the next five years. We are delighted to witness such substantial growth in demand for our AI and ML programs at Simplilearn, both in the Indian and the US markets,” Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for AI/ML programmes emphasises their vital role in the current job market. Industry studies indicate a 20.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the AI field. With nations focusing on robust educational standards and technological literacy, professionals understand the importance of acquiring AI and ML skills to stay competitive. Experts foresee a 31.4% rise in AI-related jobs by 2030, highlighting the urgency for upskilling through AI/ML programmes in this ever-changing tech job landscape, as per the release.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 16:31 IST

