Simplilearn witnesses 33% rise in recruitment through SimpliRecruit

Online upskilling platform Simplilearn has witnessed a 33% uptick in companies recruiting talent from its new hiring platform SimpliRecruit within the first quarter of its launch since December 2022, an official release said. SimpliRecruit has added 150 new companies to the existing 450 companies on the platform, resulting in 600 companies hiring from the platform as of April 2023, the release added.

As per the release, the newly onboarded 150 companies are recruiting for more than 750 open positions from SimpliRecruit, aiming to expand their workforce with Simplilearn learners. Employer interest in hiring is highest for engineering and technology jobs on SimpliRecruit, where candidates have been recruited for software development and data science-related roles, the release said.

“Companies collaborate with us on the platform to hire professionals across roles with job-ready skills. The portal covers over three million learners across 300 plus core skills. Among the learners on the platform, 18,000 are from the Data and AI category, 11,900 from Digital Business, 49,600 from Digital Operations, and 24,000 from other Technology-related domains,” the release mentioned.

“We launched SimpliRecruit with a vision to bridge the gap between employers and graduates, accurately matching talent to relevant roles. We wanted a portal facilitating easy recruitment for job seekers and companies to find the best fit for each other. In the first quarter, we saw a significant increase in the companies looking for talent on our portal. This growth shows companies’ interest in Simplilearn’s graduates and highlights the value our learners bring to the table. We look forward to providing the best to enterprises and facilitating skilled professionals in exploring relevant career and growth opportunities,” Krishna Kumar, founder, CEO, Simplilearn, said.

Some current hiring partners on the SimpliRecruit platform include Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, DSP, Ericsson, Capgemini, Sutherland, Intellect, Bank of America, Quest, Onmobile, Mu Sigma, Fullerton India, Lowe’s, CLSA, Allstate, and Principal, the release noted.

