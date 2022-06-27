Simplilearn to provide free digital skilling programmes in Commonwealth countries

Simplilearn has partnered with the Commonwealth countries to provide free digital upskilling programs for learners. Through the partnership, Simplilearn’s programs will help learners in the Caribbean, African and Pacific regions upskill in digital economy skills, and upon finishing the program, each learner will receive a completion certificate.

The digital upskilling programs by Simplilearn amounting to five million dollar will be provided to 10,000 learners at no cost. Simplilearn has previously partnered with Government entities of various countries in their national digital skilling projects, to bring upskilling prospects to as many learners as possible.

“The world is becoming increasingly digitised, and hence there is a massive demand for professionals to upskill themselves in the latest digital skills to flourish in the field. Simplilearn through its SkillUp platform will provide free programs to 10,000 learners in the regions of Caribbean, African and Pacific. We see this as an opportunity to extend our support to the Commonwealth countries by improving access to high-quality upskilling in the region,” Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said.

The partnership with Simplilearn and the Commonwealth was announced at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. The programs offered as a part of the partnership will enable learners from the commonwealth region to upskill in Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology, among other programs. Higher education and University enrolled students, as well as recent graduates will be best benefitted from the same.

Previously, Simplilearn had partnered with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Africa, Lebanon, Jordan and Singapore for boot-camps on Data, Artificial Intelligence and Technology. Simplilearn claims to derive more than 50% of its revenues from its international operations. The company has partnered with various IT giants in international markets such as Deviare in South Africa, Gulf Business Machines in the Middle East and the ILX Group in the United Kingdom among others to provide digital skills training programs.

Read also: Corporate Gurukul to double its workforce in next six months