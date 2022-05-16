Simplilearn to expand to new overseas markets this year

Simplilearn, which provides online certification training courses for professionals, plans to take its offerings to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and South Africa by the end of this year. Currently, it derives its largest revenue from the US market, with India being a close second.

India and the US together generate roughly 80% of Simplilearn’s revenue, which it aims to diversify by entering newer markets. The company will hire 500 more employees by the end of the current calendar year.

About 7 million people visit the website every month from roughly 150 countries, of which 25,000 convert to Simplilearn’s paying customers, Krishna Kumar, founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said.

Recently, the online boot camp and certification training provider introduced a job guarantee programme that assures applicants a job paying a minimum of `500,000 per annum at the conclusion of the course. This promise is currently only for two of its programmes, but will be stretched to cover a total of six courses in another three months.

In FY21, Simplilearn posted a profit of `28 crore on revenues of `357 crore. The company has not yet declared its earnings for the FY22 fiscal but chances are that it may not post a profit, because of heavy marketing spends and expenditure on employees.Until 2020, Simplilearn provided 60 programmes but will more than double that figure by offering 130 courses by end-2022, bolstering performance and helping it grow a phenomenal 70% y-o-y from the current fiscal, Kumar said.