Simplilearn strengthens its senior leadership, announces two key appointments

Simplilearn has appointed Mohit Yadav as vice president (VP)-growth, and Sujoy Ghosh as VP -product to the company’s leadership team. With the appointments of these new executives, the company claims to be in stronger position to drive growth in key industry domains.

“Their extensive experience in the category management and product management domains is going to be a huge asset to Simplilearn, as we continue to see accelerated growth towards our mission of helping millions of professionals globally acquire digital skills and advance their careers,” Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn said.

Yadav comes with over 12 years of experience in sales and category management which includes verticals such as FMCG, home and kitchen, toys, sports and luggage. He is an alumni of Indian Institute of Management, Indore and has previously worked with Udaan and ITC as the Category development manager. In his previous roles, yadav was responsible for developing scalable competitive strategies, trade marketing initiatives, and sales and distribution objectives.

In his new role, Ghosh will look into strategising and supervising the company’s product team.

While Ghosh is an alumni of Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and comes with over seven years of experience in product management in companies such as Moonfrog, Quotient Technology, and Furlenco. Ghosh was the director of product management at Glance, where he was also the founding team member of Glance live stream.

