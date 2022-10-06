Simplilearn strengthens its global team; appoints Asem Rostom as country manager, Middle East

Bootcamp and online courses learning platform, Simplilearn, has announced the appointment of two key senior leaders: Asem Rostom as the country manager – Middle East and Vishal Shah as the senior director, enterprise sales in the United States. The appointments are a part of Simplilearn’s objective to expand and strengthen its teams globally.

“The appointment of Asem Rostom and Vishal Shah at directorial positions for our Middle East and the U.S. teams, respectively will benefit Simplilearn extensively. We look forward to further strengthen Simplilearn’s global footprint with their efforts and expertise,” Kashyap Dalal, co-founder, chief business officer, Simplilearn, said.

According to the official statement, Rostom is skilled in the education management and assessment industry. He is an alumnus of Altinbas University, Istanbul. Previously he has worked with Cambridge University Press as a MENA IELTS Manager and at Pearson VUE as the META Manager. His area of specialization are business planning, sales, customer relationship management, sales management, curriculum addition, workforce skill gap analysis, and team building.

Meanwhile, Shah, has over 15 years of enterprise sales experience and has previously worked with Udemy as the Enterprise Account Executive for the Southeast region. He is an alumnus of Kennesaw State University and has been a consultant with over 20 years of experience in healthcare/biotechnology and SaaS. He has previously worked with Coca-Cola, Global Payments, NCR, and Equifax.

“The Edtech domain is growing at an exponential rate and is facilitating easy and accessible education to learners across the globe. While I hope to bring my own knowledge and expertise to the table, I also look forward to working and learning from the larger team of Simplilearn and facilitating the best outcomes for our consumers,” Rostom, said.

“I believe that together as a team, we will be able to contribute towards reducing the skills gap globally. I look forward to new learnings and hope to build a deep, long-lasting collaboration that will benefit both our internal and external stakeholders,” Shah said.

