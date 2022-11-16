Simplilearn raises $45 million in new funding round led by GSV Ventures

Ed-tech platform, Simplilearn has announced its fresh round of fundraising from a consortium led by GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm. In addition to GSV Ventures, Clal Insurance, and DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, are also participating in this round. The current investment brings in $45 million into the company. The ed-tech major has seen significant growth in the past year and has added more than 1.2 lakh paid B2C learners, and over one lakh enterprise learners on its platform, an official release said. This is in addition to the two million plus free learners that it adds to its SkillUp platform every year, the release added.

As per the release, post the Blackstone investment in August 2021, Simplilearn has strategically deployed funds enabling exponential yet mindful growth over the past year. “Simplilearn continues to be focused on bridging the digital skill gap. The Blackstone investment last year came at an ideal time to boost our growth globally, and further strengthen our customer-centric approach. Now we have partnered with GSV Ventures, a globally recognized investor with a strong track record in the education sector, along with a strong set of co-investors in Clal Insurance and DisruptAD. This funding came at a time when the industry is going through turmoil and stands as a testimony to our steady, profitable growth,” Krishna Kumar, founder, CEO, Simplilearn, said.

Simplilearn offers digital skilling programmes for professionals, enabling learners to upskill and get certified in fast-growing digital domains. The company creates these programmes in collaboration with educational institutions such as Caltech CTME, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, UMass Amherst and the Isenberg School of Management, Purdue University, Wharton Online, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kanpur, and companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and KPMG.

