Simplilearn partners with Carlson School of Management, launches PG programme in Business Analytics

Digital skills training provider, Simplilearn has partnered with the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management for a postgraduate programme in business analytics. According to the official statement, the programme aims to provide a well-planned, comprehensive understanding of business analytics and the real-world applications of analytics across multiple domains.

Students who have completed their bachelor’s degree, in any background, are eligible to enroll for the programme. The company claims that the programme is best suited for early-mid career professionals who have more than two years of formal work experience, such as IT professionals, banking and finance professionals, marketing managers, supply chain network managers, analysts, and consultants.

” Business Analytics provides companies the ability to derive deeper insights and create stronger business recommendations for their own success. Given the industry relevance of the programme, we have partnered with University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management to curate this postgraduate programme in business analytics,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.

Further, according to the statement the programme is a six-month course which will be based on a blended format of online self-learning and live virtual classes. The programme curriculum consists of R Programming for Data Science, Structured Query Language (SQL), Business Analytics with Excel, Data Analytics with Python, Capstone Projects, and other modules.

Simplilearn claims to conduct more than 1,500 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. The company said that its programmes allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development programme called SkillUp which lets learners explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free.

Simplilearn is an online bootcamp provider for digital economy skills training. It is based in San Francisco, California, Bangalore, and India.

Read Also: Students body demands withdrawal of English as medium of instructions in Assam schools