Simplilearn launches ‘SimpliRecruit’ platform to help employers find tech talent

Digital skill training programme Simplilearn has announced the launch of ‘SimpliRecruit’, a new platform to help recruiters identify talent across technology domains. The platform will serve as a one-stop solution to help companies hire talent proficient in-demand tech skills, an official release said. It will further help freshers and professionals alike to be discovered by recruiters for promising career opportunities in the fields of Data Science, Full Stack Java Development, Digital Marketing, and many others, the release added.

According to the release, SimpliRecruit currently has recruiters from more than 450 companies. The portal will cover over three million learners across 300 plus core skills. Among the learners on the platform, over 18,000 are from the Data and AI category, more than 11,900 from Digital Business, 49, 600 plus from Digital Operations, and 24,000 above from other Technology-related domains. The learners are taught by domain experts and have experience working on industry projects.

The platform will improve candidate mapping efficiency by effectively aligning relevant candidates to projects and opportunities at enterprises. The platform is currently free for recruiters and SimpliRecruit relationship managers will assist the recruiting companies in the hiring process at no additional cost, the release said.

So far, the company has concluded over 100 hiring drives in its initial phase and garnered positive response from enterprises. Some of the current hiring partners on the SimpliRecruit platform include Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, DSP, Ericsson, Sutherland, Intellect, Bank of America, Quest, Onmobile, Mu Sigma, Fullerton India, Lowe’s, CLSA, Allstate, and Principal, the release mentioned.

“With SimpliRecruit, we aim to help recruiters easily identify and connect with the candidates with the right tech skills, which is an ongoing challenge in the industry. Extending our database of millions of learners and skilled talent to enterprises and recruiters, we look forward to effectively improving the employment landscape in India and globally,” Krishna Kumar, founder, CEO, Simplilearn, said.

