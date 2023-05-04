Simplilearn launches first on-ground experience centre in Noida

Digital skills training provider, Simplilearn has announced the launch of its first experience centre in Noida. The offline experience centre will provide aspirants with personalised counsel to identify the most suitable upskilling programmes to enhance their learning experience and help them achieve their career goals, an official release said.

According to the release, Simplilearn aims to launch similar experience centres in Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai in the days ahead. At the centre, the learners will be given a 360-degree view of various programmes offered by Simplilearn, and experienced professionals will be stationed on the ground, dedicated to helping learners achieve their career aspirations, the release added.

Aligned with the company’s larger expansion plan, the Noida experience centre will strengthen the company’s market presence, enabling ease of access for learners through this on-ground touchpoint. “As we grow from strength to strength, the launch of our physical centre is a move towards connecting with our learners at a personalised level to understand their career goals and counsel them appropriately,” Kashyap Dalal, co-founder, chief operating officer, Simplilearn, said.

Also Read: Internshala launches free job credits for startups initiative

Furthermore, the release claimed that Simplilearn has witnessed a 45% increase in year-on-year growth in FY23. The Data Science and Coding verticals are among its most opted courses followed by Cyber Security and Cloud Computing verticals.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn