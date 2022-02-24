Simplilearn launches AI for Business in collaboration with Wharton University

The program aims to focus on how to leverage AI to drive digital transformation or set up AI engineering capabilities.

Digital skill training provider Simplilearn, collaborates with Aresty Institute of Executive Education of the Wharton School to launch its new course on AI for Business. The course will offer the fundamental understanding of big data, AI, and machine learning and its application in marketing, finance, and management to enhance organization strategy.

The program which starts at the end of March 2022, aims to focus on how to leverage AI to drive digital transformation or set up AI engineering capabilities. On successful completion of the program, each learner will receive a Wharton Executive Education digital certificate.

The program module includes AI fundamentals for non-data scientists, AI applications in marketing and finance, AI applications in people management, and AI strategy and governance. The program is best suited for senior executives who would like to understand how to leverage AI to drive digital transformation or set up AI engineering capabilities.The course content will also include 90 minutes of masterclasses every month. Learners will have access to Wharton Online’s platform and course-related materials for a duration of one year.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said, “Artificial intelligence today is pushing the boundaries of machine-enabled functionalities. This bleeding-edge technology enables machines to act with a degree of autonomy, resulting in the effective execution of iterative tasks. AI can be applied to every sector of the economy to enable new possibilities and efficiencies. This new program, along with the Wharton School’s in-depth course content and masterclasses from the experts in the domain, will provide extensive knowledge of artificial intelligence concepts and empower learners with industry-specific insight to grow their businesses while also opening new opportunities.”

