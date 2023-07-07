Simplilearn join forces with Google Cloud; aims to upskill learners.

Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has partnered with Google Cloud Learning to be able to reach over five million learners on the Simplilearn platform with the latest digital skills. The collaboration is designed to provide upskilling experience to the learners. Simplilearn aims to integrate the guided labs and content into its programmes (DevOps Engineer and Cloud Architect) in order to strengthen its learning paths to bolster its learners’ digital upskilling experience, according to an official release.

The collaboration is a step forward in digital education and intends to enable learners to access a wide range of resources and training designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s learners and professionals. This includes online courses, mentorship programmes and hands-on training, coupled with Google Cloud Labs, all tailored to address the most pressing skills gaps in the industry. Upon course completion, learners will be awarded a joint certificate from both Google Cloud and Simplilearn, which can be used to enhance career prospects and gain recognition in the marketplace, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud is another step towards our aim of bringing quality upskilling to learners in India and around the world. We aim to provide access to Google Cloud hands-on labs as a part of our existing upskilling programmes. Through this initiative, our focus is to have 200,000 learners achieve the right skill set to create better opportunities for themselves in the industry,” Krishna Kumar, founder, CEO, Simplilearn, said.