Simplilearn collaborates with IIT Kanpur for professional certificate program in ethical hacking

Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital economy skills training has partnered with IIT Kanpur for a professional certificate programme in ethical hacking and penetration testing, as per an official release. The programme aims to enable learners to acquire the required skill set to analyse system security through vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking.

Eligible candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in a related field and basic knowledge of cybersecurity and programming to apply for the programme.

Furthermore, the programme aims to cover skills such as ethical hacking, cryptography concepts, network security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, reconnaissance, web app threats, generating payload, exploiting and gaining access and anonymity concepts, tools such as Burpsuite, Google Dork, MX Toolbox, Robtex, Nmap.

The program will comprise masterclasses from IIT Kanpur faculty, hands-on experience with a capstone on industry relevant use-case.