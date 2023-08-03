Simplilearn, IIT Guwahati launch professional certificate programme in Cloud Computing and DevOps

Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, has joined hands with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, to launch an exclusive professional certificate programme in Cloud Computing and DevOps. This strategic collaboration aims to meet the rising demand for new-age digital skills within the Indian market, an official release said.

By offering a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on experience through real-world Capstone projects, this programme aims to empower professionals to embark on successful careers in the technology industry. The programme is meant for aspiring individuals and current Cloud and DevOps professionals looking to enhance their expertise and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This comprehensive six-month blended learning programme in Cloud Computing and DevOps includes live online sessions, self-paced videos, hands-on assignments with over 40 projects, three industry-oriented Capstone projects to choose from, and sandboxed cloud labs. Learners will also be able to attend masterclasses from university professors and receive the programme completion certificate.

Additionally, learners can opt for three days of campus immersion at E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati. The programme will help learners master tools such as AWS Cloud Formation, SQL, Azure Resource Manager, AWS IAM, Virtual Machines, and DNS, among others. Learners will also be equipped with topics on AWS Cloud Fundamentals, Azure Cloud Fundamentals, AWS Solutions Architect, Cloud Computing Capstone Project, DevOps on AWS, Azure Administration, and Azure Solution Architect.

“Cloud Computing and DevOps have emerged as crucial skills that Indian companies seek in their workforce to drive business growth and achieve success. In response to this demand, we are delighted to collaborate with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, on the Cloud Computing and DevOps professional certificate programme. This programme will enable learners to proactively stay ahead of the curve and effectively upskill with highly sought-after skills, ensuring their competitiveness in the job market,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.