Simplilearn collaborates with SPJIMR to provide professional certificate programme in Brand Strategy

Digital skill training provider, Simplilearn has partnered with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, for a Professional certificate programme in Brand Strategy. The programme aims to equip professionals with a 360-degree view of various practical and applicable aspects of brand management and strategy, where learners can enhance their ability to build and manage customer-focused brands to drive profits and organic growth.

According to an official statement, the programme is best suited for working professionals from marketing, sales, or business strategy backgrounds with preferably over two years of experience. It is also recommended for managers handling traditional branding initiatives, founders, entrepreneurs, and consultants.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the programme is a four month long course which will be conducted online. It will consist of over 50 hours of live and case-based interactive lectures from SPJIMR faculty, academic masterclasses, and a capstone project. The participants will also be eligible for the Executive Alumni status from SPJIMR along with an opportunity to be a part of a two-day campus immersion programme, the statement noted.

“In today’s highly competitive environment, businesses can sustain themselves only if they can set themselves apart from their competitors. They need to focus on delivering company messaging that goes beyond business and adds value by catering to a larger purpose. Keeping this in mind, we have partnered with S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research to deliver a Professional certificate program in brand strategy that will enable professionals to keep pace with the fast-changing environment and become effective leaders of tomorrow,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.

Further, Preeta Geroge, associate dean, professor, Economics, SPJIMR, said leaders and employees play an important role in helping a business flourish. “Today, people who add value to a company are the ones who can successfully climb the corporate ladder. We have partnered with Simplilearn for digital economy skills training for a professional certificate program in brand strategy, which will provide a holistic view of how professionals and leaders can ace their professional roles and stay ahead of the industry curve,” she said.

Also Read: Sunstone partners with NSDC to provide upskilling courses

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn