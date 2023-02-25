Simplilearn collaborates with IIIT Bangalore to enable upskilling in the field 

Simplilearn has partnered with IIIT Bangalore for an advanced certificate in User Interface/ User Experience design. The program is aimed at delivering an in-depth understanding of the UI UX design field, by highlighting topics such as UX Research, Design Thinking and User Interface Design, according to an official statement .

The program’s duration is 5 months and includes live online learning. It also provides Job Assistance from Simplilearn, which includes resume help, career mentoring, and access to IIIT Bangalore’s premium job portal. Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to create a portfolio on Dribbble and use top design tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, and Sketch, according to the statement.

Additionally, students receive access to hands-on learning via assignments and course-end projects, capstone projects on e-commerce, fitness and technology industries, networking sessions from Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft and industry-recognized certificates from IIIT Bangalore, the statement mentioned.

“With the growth of digital products and services, user experience has become more important than ever. UI UX is a career option for individuals who have a knack for visual design, the psychology of human-computer interaction, and web design combined with strong, technical skills.” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer,Simplilearn, said.

This program aims to enable learners to understand all the necessary concepts to excel in this field. “We have noticed a lot of interest and enthusiasm among students to opt for careers in UI UX given its exciting career prospects, good salary packages and vast scope in the digital age,” V Sridhar, faculty in-charge, continuing professional education, IIIT Bangalore, said.

Simplilearn claims that it conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform, the statement noted.