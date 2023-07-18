Simplilearn bolsters leadership with three new senior appointments in India and the US.

Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital skills training, has appointed three distinguished senior leaders to key positions. Priyam Sachan has been appointed as vice president – marketing in India, Kevin Adams as vice president – commercial sales in America and Todd Schuster as associate director of programme management. Priyam Sachan, former IIT Kanpur alumnus with a decade of marketing experience, joins Simplilearn as VP, Marketing for India. He brings perspective from brands like Sahicoin, Zomato, Gaana, Travel Triangle and Exponential Interactives, excelling in performance marketing, CRM, influencer and content activities. Priyam leads Simplilearn’s India marketing and oversees Global SEO, Content, and Product Marketing teams, strengthening the company’s marketing endeavors, according to an official release.

Kevin Adams, a seasoned leader with 20+ years of experience, joins Simplilearn as vice president, commercial sales in the US. With a background in business development, relationship management and team leadership, Kevin has a successful track record in ed-tech. A graduate of The University of Notre Dame, he will drive direct sales and partnership initiatives for Simplilearn’s commercial business in the Americas (US, Canada, and LATAM), the release mentioned.

Todd Schuster joins Simplilearn as associate director, programme management, with 12 plus years of customer success and retention expertise. His background in ed-tech and SaaS programme management, including managing university contracts, spans six years. He now leads boot camp learner success and instructional teams at Simplilearn, as per the release.

“Our path to success becomes even clearer with their profound knowledge and expertise. Together, we shall elevate our prowess in the industry and deliver exceptional outcomes for our learners. Welcome aboard, Priyam, Kevin, and Todd, as we set sail towards unprecedented achievements,” Krishna Kumar, founder, CEO, Simplilearn, said.