Simplilearn appoints Will Lin as chief marketing officer

Digital skills training provider, Simplilearn has announced the appointment of Will Lin as its new chief marketing officer. Lin will replace Mark Moran who decided to move on to start a new venture after spending almost six years in the company.

In his new role, Lin will be responsible for the overall global brand and digital marketing strategy of the company to further amplify Simplilearn’s brand awareness and to drive the transformation of marketing into a data and revenue driven function.

“With our aim to grow locally and globally, and towards being the industry leader in digital skilling, we continue to strengthen our team paving the way to success. We look forward to Lin’s contributions and expertise on further growing the company, taking it to the next level,” Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said.

“The ed-tech sector is booming with endless possibilities and potential. Simplilearn has been playing significant role in upskilling students and professionals. I believe that this shall be a learning voyage for me too. I look forward to the road ahead with the company,” Lin said.

Lin brings more than 20 years of international experience and proven track record in scaling data-driven ROI-focused marketing operations. Prior to joining Simplilearn, Lin served as the chief marketing officer and chief digital officer at RentPath where he built a consumer marketing program focused on renter acquisition and growth. He has worked with various companies such as HP, Berggi, Microsoft, VRBO (formerly HomeAway), and RentPath.

Simplilearn has recently appointed Mohit Yadav and Sujoy Ghosh as vice presidents in the Growth and Tech verticals respectively. They will be playing key roles in driving growth and transformation in the company. The addition of a new leader will act as a catalyst in the future ventures of the company.

