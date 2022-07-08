Simplilearn and SP Jain School of Management launches professional Product Management certification

Digital skills training provider Simplilearn has partnered with SP Jain School of Global Management to launch a professional certification in Product Management. The course has been designed keeping in mind the demand and opportunities for Product Management professionals in Indian industry.

The program is designed for aspiring product managers, generalist, technologist, and entry-level managers managing disruptive products and business models. It would also help them gain the know-how to build customer-centric disruptive products and use it to create winning business models.

“There is a significant demand for product managers globally, with organizations across varied domains competing to get the best product managers. Given the relevance and growth opportunities in the profession, the program on Product Management will provide the learners with a holistic view of what Product Management entails and help them understand the nuances of the topic through global case studies and practice examples. Our partnership with SP Jain School of Global Management will help us deliver the best in the class program to our learners,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.

The four month long programme will be conducted through live virtual classes by SP Jain faculty. The program will consist of modules based on Product Management Fundamentals, Identification and Analysis, Product Strategy, Product Design, Product Development, Go-To-Market, Product Analytics, and a capstone project. It will bring industry experts for exclusive master classes, to make the learning experience more comprehensive and pragmatic for the learners. SP Jain plays a vital role in contributing to self-learning pre-recorded videos, live online class delivery, university branded certificate, Case Studies, and alumni membership.

“The need to upskill in our careers irrespective of our fields to stay relevant is growing massively and is here to stay. Simplilearn has always been committed to its goal of creating a job-ready workforce, and we are pleased to have partnered with Simplilearn for a program on Product Management that is sure to help professionals carve out better career opportunities for themselves,” Vanita Bhoola, assistant dean (EMBA and Executive Education), SP Jain School of Global Management, SP Jain School of Global Management, said on the partnership.

