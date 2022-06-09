Simplilearn adds digital marketing course in its job gurantee programmes

Simplilearn has announced the launch of the Digital Marketing program into its Job Guarantee programs index. The six-month-long program aims to offer high-demand skills in digital marketing. It is best suited for individuals who have completed their bachelor’s degree in any stream from an accredited institution with a minimum attainment of 60% and a work experience of zero to two years.

The Digital Marketing program will be based on a blended format of self-paced lecture videos and live virtual classes.Upon completion of the program, learners will receive a Master’s certificate along with guidance on profile building, mock interviews and a guaranteed job within 180 days of graduation. Learners will also receive assistance with resume and interview preparation as part of Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee program.

“We are pleased to roll out this program on Digital Marketing following the major success of our previous two Job Guarantee Program courses, Data Science and Full Stack Java Developer. The demand for social media skills and social media marketing programs is growing exponentially. Digital Marketing has become one of the most sought-after career choices for young professionals and has therefore seen massive growth even during the pandemic. In line with the ongoing industry demand, we have curated this Digital Marketing Job Guarantee program, which will enable learners to get a holistic perspective of what Digital Marketing entails and will therefore open up newer career avenues for them,” Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn, said.

The program will offer learners access to course-end assignments, industry projects, online sessions with digital marketing experts, and capstone projects. The program curriculum will consist of modules on introduction to marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, content marketing and email marketing, mobile marketing, web analytics, and conversion optimisation.

Read also: Financepeer launches UVA card to drive financial independence among youths