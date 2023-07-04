scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Simpl Launches 2023 Summer Internship Programme; aims to foster innovation, collaboration among students

The 2.5 month long internship programme aims to provide students with an opportunity to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience in solving problems statements of customers.

Written by FE Education
Simpl Launches 2023 Summer Internship Programme; aims to foster innovation, collaboration among students
Simpl Launches 2023 Summer Internship Programme; aims to foster innovation, collaboration among students.

Simpl, a one-tap checkout company has introduced Summer Internship Programme 2023 for engineering and management students from educational institutions across the country. The 2.5 month long internship programme aims to provide students with an opportunity to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience in solving problems statements of customers, enterprise and direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants across the country, according to an official release.

As part of the Summer Internship Programme 2023, students from educational institutions, namely Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad get an opportunity to work with various teams at Simpl at its headquarters in Bengaluru. This includes teams across Engineering, Data Sciences, Partner Success and  Product Management where they will be provided an opportunity to work on various tech capabilities like app experience, fraud analytics, platform management, etc, the release mentioned. 

This exposure assumes significance for the interns as the Indian e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem is evolving rapidly, allowing merchants to directly onboard customers instead of solely relying on large e-commerce marketplaces. “With this year’s Summer Internship Programme, we aim to strengthen industry-academia collaborations, and empower students to leverage our nuanced understanding of this space and the checkout network to create innovative solutions to unlock growth for D2C merchants across the country and enable great customer experience . Our carefully curated internship programme exposes students to real world problems and encourages them to actively contribute to developing path-breaking solutions,” Sneha Arora, chief human resource officer, Simpl, said.

Also Read
Also Read

The students will further be provided an opportunity to present their contribution towards the end of their internship to the leaders at Simpl through a formal presentation.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 14:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS