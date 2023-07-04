Simpl Launches 2023 Summer Internship Programme; aims to foster innovation, collaboration among students.

Simpl, a one-tap checkout company has introduced Summer Internship Programme 2023 for engineering and management students from educational institutions across the country. The 2.5 month long internship programme aims to provide students with an opportunity to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience in solving problems statements of customers, enterprise and direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants across the country, according to an official release.

As part of the Summer Internship Programme 2023, students from educational institutions, namely Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad get an opportunity to work with various teams at Simpl at its headquarters in Bengaluru. This includes teams across Engineering, Data Sciences, Partner Success and Product Management where they will be provided an opportunity to work on various tech capabilities like app experience, fraud analytics, platform management, etc, the release mentioned.

This exposure assumes significance for the interns as the Indian e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem is evolving rapidly, allowing merchants to directly onboard customers instead of solely relying on large e-commerce marketplaces. “With this year’s Summer Internship Programme, we aim to strengthen industry-academia collaborations, and empower students to leverage our nuanced understanding of this space and the checkout network to create innovative solutions to unlock growth for D2C merchants across the country and enable great customer experience . Our carefully curated internship programme exposes students to real world problems and encourages them to actively contribute to developing path-breaking solutions,” Sneha Arora, chief human resource officer, Simpl, said.

The students will further be provided an opportunity to present their contribution towards the end of their internship to the leaders at Simpl through a formal presentation.