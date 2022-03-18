Significance of hybrid learning platforms in education

The incorporation of smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets into the learning environment allows educators to communicate with students to make them more confident and secure.

By Tulika Singh

The world of technology is evolving at an extremely fast pace, hence people are bound to adapt to it at the same pace and level. A few years ago, when the natural turbulence forced government and private institutions to shut down, online learning helped in stabilizing the sustainable education system.

Growing up in the era of technologies and gadgets, students have become more familiar with learning with the help of technology. The incorporation of smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets into the learning environment allows educators to communicate with students to make them more confident and secure. The online learning model has rapidly evolved and technology came up with an innovative model of learning called hybrid classroom learning that combines both online and offline classes simultaneously for the students.

Hybrid learning has merged with distinct approaches and sources of knowledge, as a result, pupils are more likely to understand and indulge themselves as per their personal preferences that help them to learn vital skills quickly to use them in the real world. It is a boon for preschool learners as it helps to learn via fun-based activities while playing even some of the hybrid platforms are now focusing on screen-free learning by activity worksheets and brain development activities. Hybrid education is usually less expensive than regular schooling and necessitates the use of technological equipment, such as laptops and smartphones. Although, this is not a significant barrier for most individuals as some institutions and universities even now offer social initiatives that supply the necessary equipment to low-income students. Hybrid learning has different types of learning models, which can be chosen by students and teachers at their convenience, for example, the use of online Labs with digital tools. Students can access course materials using a learning management system or another platform chosen by the teachers and institutions.

In a flipped classroom, students can learn at their leisure at home to learn away from the actual classroom. In the learning model, students can either attend face-to-face synchronous class sessions in a traditional classroom or complete course learning activities online without physically attending class with a multimodal or hybrid-flexible (HyFlex) course design. Text, videos, quizzes, and interactive provide more control to students over their learning and allow them to engage with study material.

In-person teaching will continue to be an important aspect of education for the foreseeable future but at the end of the day, we have to think about how we can create a more engaging learning environment for students for their academic progress and development. Staying connected with students to motivate them to stick to the given tasks hybrid learning encourages scholars by knowing that teachers are a step closer to them. With varieties of learning methods and better student engagement, hybrid is proving itself a personal and impactful way of learning. In the upcoming days, the demand for new learning methods will rise progressively and give control to place and time learning. The adoption and accessibility of technology in education will cater globally and become the new normal in the coming decades.

The author is co-founder of Kizoi.