Siddhartha Majumder resigns as chairman of Bengal School Service Commission

In light of the row over alleged irregularities in school appointments, Siddhartha Majumdar, the chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC), tendered his resignation from the post on Wednesday. Education Secretary Manish Jain has accepted the tender hours later.

“In view of the resignation of Siddhartha Majumdar, chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission from his post with immediate effect, the competent authority in the state government has decided that Subhra Chakrabarti, IAS, presently posted as State Project Director, SSM, will hold the charge of chairman (sic),” the school education department said in a notification.

Majumdar, a professor of commerce department in City College, had taken over charge from Suvankar Sarkar only in January, 2021. He did not cite any reason for quitting. Sarkar had stepped down from the post after being indicted by the high court over alleged irregularities in recruitment to SSC posts.

The school education department has instituted Samagra Siksha Mission state project director Subhra Chakrabarti to the top post in the commission.

