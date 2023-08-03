SIAM introduces road safety programme to educate school going childrens.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has introduced a specialised “Road Safety Education and Awareness Programme” tailored for school students nationwide, as part of its ongoing “SIAM Surakshit Safar (Safe Journey)” initiative. The primary goal of this programme is to cultivate responsible road conduct and foster a culture of road safety consciousness among young minds, according to an official release.

To strengthen this effort, SIAM has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), working under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This collaborative partnership aims to embark on an extensive educational campaign, targeting more than 14 lakh students in 1250 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across India, the release mentioned.

“Road accidents cost about 3% of our GDP while taking the precious lives of our beloved citizens. Through a number of initiatives, including measures for improving the quality of infrastructure, awareness programmes and stringent enforcement of rules and regulations, our government has placed a strong emphasis on enhancing road safety. People need to be educated about traffic laws and appropriate road behaviour,” Nitin Gadkari, union minister, road transport, highways, government of India, said.

As part of the initiative, SIAM has designed comprehensive road safety study materials suitable for different age groups and classes. These materials focus on the fundamental elements of the “4E’s of Road Safety,” enabling students to acquire vital knowledge and abilities for responsible road conduct. The awareness modules encompass a wide range of topics, including the Basics of Road Safety, Pedestrian Safety, Proper Use of Safety Gears, Understanding Road Signs and Traffic Signals, Legal Guidelines related to Challan and Driving License, Safe Traveling to School, Road Usage, the Hazards of Distracted Driving and Defensive Driving, and the Responsibilities of All, emphasizing the role of Good Samaritans in promoting road safety, as per the release.

“India accounts for 11% of all the road fatalities worldwide, which necessitates initiatives to safeguard the lives of our citizens while they travel. Educating people about traffic rules and raising awareness can play a pivotal role in facilitating our efforts towards making roads safer,” Vinod Agarwal, president, SIAM, said.