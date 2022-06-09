Shri Vishwakarma Skill University’s construction work near completion, to be inaugurated by PM

Almost 80% construction work on Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVS) has been completed and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after its completion, an official stated. Raj Kumar Nehru, vice chancellor of the varsity who was there to inaugurate a regional counselling centre, mentioned the work on the university is going on at a fast pace to ensure timely completion of the first phase of Rs 425 crore project.

He said that SVS was enacted as a public university by the government of Haryana in 2016.

According to the official, the university being built in Haryana has adopted Industry Integrated Dual Education Model (IIDEM) for its programmes in vocational studies in line with German dual model vocation education pedagogy.

The university offers programmes in the area of automotive, robotics and automation, electronics, public services, healthcare, agriculture, analytics, entrepreneurship, banking and finance, management at diploma, graduate and post graduate.

“The university at Dudhola village of Palwal district is currently running from a temporary campus in Gurugram. It has MoUs with several industries and entities to impart skills training. This education model facilitates ‘earn-while-learn’ and provides the students with the opportunity to enhance their qualification with the flexibility of entry and exit into a programme,” Nehru said.

With inputs from PTI.

