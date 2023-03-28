scorecardresearch
Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust proposes three schools in Arunachal Pradesh

Shree Swamy Narayan Gurukul Group operates over 52 educational institutions across various regions.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust has suggested establishing international schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Pulivendula, according to the representatives of the trust. The trust representatives had a meeting with chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss these proposals, according to an official statement.

The chief minister has agreed to offer support by explaining the state’s strategies for advancing the education sector, the statement mentioned. Reddy indicated the presence of competent human resources and infrastructure in the state, and has given approval for allocating the necessary land for constructing new schools, it added.

Furthermore, the representatives informed the CM about a 100-acre land proposal during Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s time in office that did not come to fruition after his passing, it is worth noting that the Shree Swamy Narayan Gurukul Group operates over 52 educational institutions across various regions, including AP, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 10:40 IST

