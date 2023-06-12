Shoolini University partners with University of Melbourne to offer a dual-degree programme.

Shoolini University and the University of Melbourne have joined forces to provide Indian students with international education opportunities. This collaboration signifies the University of Melbourne’s inaugural partnership with a private Indian university and showcases Shoolini University’s credentials and reputation. The dual degree programme, which commences with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), aims to offer students a top-notch curriculum and the chance to embark on a truly global educational journey. The agreement grants Indian students a distinctive advantage, as they can pursue undergraduate studies in science at both Shoolini University and the University of Melbourne, according to an official release.

The transformative journey begins with two years at Shoolini University, followed by two years at Melbourne. In years three and four students can choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors, including Agriculture, Sustainability and Environment, Biosciences, and Computer Sciences, offering a truly global education experience. “This collaboration with the University of Melbourne underscores the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. Furthermore, it opens the doors to many more opportunities for our students,” Atul Khosla Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University stated,

As an added advantage, eligible students may opt to extend their studies for an additional year, completing a Master’s of Science at the University of Melbourne. Moreover, students who meet the Australian government criteria will have the option to apply for post-study work rights upon completion of their studies in Australia, the release mentioned.

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to long-term collaborations with premium Indian universities and connecting Indian students to our vast network of half a million global alumni,” Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor global, culture, engagement, University of Melbourne, said.