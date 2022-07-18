Shiv Nadar’s Academy of Continuing Education aims to tap into professionals with new-age business and technical courses

Its not just students but also professionals from time-to-time need to upskill themselves. Owing to this factor, Shiv Nadar University’s Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) has rolled out short-term workshops, certifications, diploma and degree programmes on business and technology for working professionals, Bibek Banerjee, dean, Academy of Continuing Education told FE Education Online. “Our idea is to bridge higher education and its application in the corporate world,” he added.

The university plans to introduce new programmes in the next six months namely Environmental Social Governance (ESG) for Leaders Programme, Women in Board – customised programmes for the corporate sector and Faculty Development programmes for institutions. It further plans to launch technology programmes for students.

The academy, which is an extension of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Shiv Nadar University, presently claims to offer an eight month certificate programme in Cloud Computing, a 14 week programme on Data Science and Analytics for Business to solve business challenges using insights from data. It further offers two year weekend executive and online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree programmes for working professionals to accelerate their career growth. According to the brochure of respective programmes, the Cloud Computing course is priced at Rs 1.8 lakh, Data Science and Analytics for Business programme is worth Rs 95,000, while MBA executive course is for Rs 7.5 lakh and the online version is for Rs four lakh excluding GST.

Along with these, the educational institute further claims to offer customised programmes on Leadership Development, Corporate Governance, Product Design, Service Design and industry sponsored research such as Research in Technological Space. “The programmes are aimed at junior to senior management,” Banerjee said.

Furthermore, each course has its own set of eligibility criteria. For instance, some programmes could be open for admission based on interest and relevance, others may require a specific domain skill and knowledge as a prerequisite. “However, for most programmes, proficiency in written and spoken English is required,” he explained. The courses are available online, offline and in hybrid learning mode based on the requirements of the programmes’ curriculum. The academy was launched in 2021 and since then it claims to have enrolled 500 students.

