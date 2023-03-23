Shiv Nadar University partners with Indian Navy to provide scholarship to service personnel children

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, the Indian Navy, and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the education of the wards of Navy personnel through a scholarship programme.

“We have signed the MoU with the Indian Navy and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association and support their efforts to provide quality education to the children of service personnel. I look forward to seeing the students on our campus,” Ananya Mukherjee, vice-chancellor, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, said.

According to an official release, through the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, the Indian Navy aims to make quality education accessible to meritorious students of the naval community. Priority will be given to the children of those who have lost a parent in the nation’s service, the release added.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that children of serving personnel will also be eligible for this scholarship. Under the scholarship programme, students who clear the admissions process of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence will be offered scholarships on tuition fees at 100%, 75%, and 50% based on their requirements and category.

With inputs from ANI