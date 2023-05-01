Shiv Nadar School's educational boot camp 2023 concludes with a focus on sustainable development.

Shiv Nadar School, Noida has recently concluded the 3rd edition of its scientific awareness event, Educational Boot Camp (EBC) 2023 in association with the Indian Youth Nuclear Society (IYNS). The purpose of the camp was to increase the general understanding of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and climate change challenges, with a focus on four key SDGs: gender equality, innovation, sustainable cities, and climate action, according to an official release.

The schools claims that the camp has provided a platform for students to learn, share ideas, and collaborate with experts and peers globally. The day ended with the announcement of the winners. The camp witnessed participation from around 2000 students from Grade 5 to the undergraduate level, the release mentioned.

Also Read PIL filed in Delhi HC to eliminate screening procedures for nursery admissions



“The projects addressed a wide range of environmental challenges, including Delhi pollution, clean drinking water, waste management, green city development, extreme weather events, CO2 sequestration, loss of flora and fauna, and insufficient ground water availability,” Vinita Sharat, STEAM coordinator, Shiv Nadar School, said.

During the event, students and experts engaged in discussions on several pressing issues related to climate change, including Women in STEM (Gender Equalities), the Role of Innovation and iSTEAM education in combating climate change, and the benefits of educational institutions-industry partnerships in bridging the gap between academia and industry, and promoting entrepreneurship. The event aimed to provide students with an in-depth understanding of climate issues and their potential solutions, enabling them to make informed decisions and contribute positively to society, as per the release.

Also Read Over 1300 companies tap NxtWave for tech talent graduates

“The school’s educational philosophy is centred on the idea of experiential learning, which is perfectly reflected through the boot camp. “We believe in nurturing a scientific temperament, promoting empathy towards every living being and fostering a global mindset in all aspects of school life. The students worked for nearly a month, presented their start-up pitches on social, economic, or environmental issues, and devised local and simple solutions,” Shashi Banerjee, director of education, Shiv Nadar School, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn