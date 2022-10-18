Shiv Nadar Foundation launches Shiv Nadar School in Chennai

Shiv Nadar Foundation has announced the launch of K-12 school chain – Shiv Nadar School in Chennai, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the initiative aims to be an international school with traditional values. The school is affiliated with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board and would offer world-class education for the holistic development of young learners, it said. “Around 150 students would be enrolled in the first year of operations and the intake will progressively increase every year,” it added.

The academic session for nursery to class 4 will begin from June 2023 onwards, and the registration details are available at the official website.

“We have two educational institutions in the higher education space set up in the city, and starting a school in the K-12 space was a natural step in integrating the learning journey. After successfully running three Shiv Nadar Schools in Delhi NCR, we will launch the fourth one in Chennai,” Shikhar Malhotra, Trustee of Shiv Nadar, foundation, chairman, Shiv Nadar School said.

“We will offer students a holistic learning experience, where academic excellence is combined with pursuit of the arts – music, theatre, dance and visual art, excellence in sport, problem solving and project-based learning, and leadership,” Gopal Karunakaran (retd), CEO, Shiv Nadar School, said.

According to the statement, the school is spread across a 14-acre campus at Damodar Gardens, near the Adyar river and the famous Elliot’s Beach.

